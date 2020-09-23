News September 23 2020 8:11pm 01:38 Jets’ life in the NHL bubble It’s been several weeks since the Winnipeg Jets were kicked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And now that the team is free from the NHL bubble in Edmonton, we’re hearing what it was like inside. Winnipeg Jets staff members describe time in NHL ‘bubble’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7354828/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7354828/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?