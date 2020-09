It’s something that has been floating around as the benchmark for COVID-19 transmission. Health Canada cites 15 minutes as the exposure threshold. In a video circulating on social media, one Quebec man lambastes an SQ police officer who pulled him over for not wearing a mask. As Global’s Dan Spector explains, while the SQ says officers don’t need to wear masks during short interventions, one infectious disease researcher says it’s a question of optics.