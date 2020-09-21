Global News at 10 Saskatoon September 21 2020 11:42pm 01:54 Laine Hruska Relishing NLL Oppotunity The Saskatchewan S.W.A.T alum was drafted 13th overall by the Georgia Swarm in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7350057/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7350057/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?