Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 21 2020 11:42pm
01:54

Laine Hruska Relishing NLL Oppotunity

The Saskatchewan S.W.A.T alum was drafted 13th overall by the Georgia Swarm in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

