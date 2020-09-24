Georgia Swarm sign Saskatchewan draftee to 2-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

A goalie born and raised in Saskatchewan has signed with a National Lacrosse League (NLL) team after being drafted in the first round.

Laine Hruska, 19, was selected 13th overall by the Georgia Swarm in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft, which was held virtually last week.

The American franchise announced on Wednesday that the Warman, Sask., native has agreed to a two-year contract.

Hruska played in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL) Jr. A, where he was named the 2019 RMLL Goaltender of the Year after he posted an 8.07 GAA and .837 save percentage with the Saskatchewan SWAT.

Read more: Zach Gould scores 1st NLL goal in front of Saskatchewan Rush fans

Story continues below advertisement

He played last season for the Whitby Steelhawks in the Arena Lacrosse League and was named rookie of the year.

Hruska is also the second-highest drafted player from Saskatchewan after Regina-born defender Casey Zaph, who was picked seventh overall by the Buffalo Bandits in 1997. Zaph went on to play nearly all of his career with the Rochester Knighthawks and was inducted to the team’s hall of fame in 2015.

With their last of seven picks, the Saskatchewan Rush took Estevan’s Wyatt Haux, who plays transition in the draft at 92nd overall. He also played with the SWAT.