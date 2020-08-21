Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Rush’s Derek Keenan completes tenure as head coach

By Thomas Piller Global News
With a win on Saturday, Saskatchewan Rush head coach Derek Keenan will become the winningest coach in National Lacrosse League (NLL) history.
NLL’s all-time leader in coaching wins, Derek Keenan, said he’s stepping down as the bench boss of the Saskatchewan Rush. File / Global News

Derek Keenan named his successor behind the bench of the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday.

The head coach is stepping down after eight seasons and three National Lacrosse League (NLL) championships with the team.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rush re-sign pending free agents Kyle Rubisch, Chris Corbeil

He is the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins with 155 victories and was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2012.

“I had a pretty good idea going into the 2020 season that it would be my last one behind the bench, but I didn’t talk about it a lot except with my coaches, my wife and my family,” Keenan said in a press release.

“Ideally, I would have rode off into the sunset with a championship, but fairy tale endings rarely happen which is a little unfortunate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: National Lacrosse League cancels playoffs, turns attention to 2020-21 season

The NLL announced on June 4 that the league would be focusing its attention on next season following the cancellation of the partially completed 2019-20 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keenan will continue as Saskatchewan’s general manager and has turned over the reins to Jeff McComb, which will be his first head coaching position in the league.

McComb has been with the Rush for eight seasons and most recently as the assistant coach for offence.

Saskatchewan Rush trade Ben McIntosh to Philadelphia Wings in blockbuster deal
Saskatchewan Rush trade Ben McIntosh to Philadelphia Wings in blockbuster deal
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsLacrosseSaskatchewan RushNLLHead CoachDerek Keenan
Flyers
More weekly flyers