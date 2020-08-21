Saskatchewan Rush’s Derek Keenan completes tenure as head coach

Send this page to someone via email

Derek Keenan named his successor behind the bench of the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday.

The head coach is stepping down after eight seasons and three National Lacrosse League (NLL) championships with the team.

He is the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins with 155 victories and was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2012.

“I had a pretty good idea going into the 2020 season that it would be my last one behind the bench, but I didn’t talk about it a lot except with my coaches, my wife and my family,” Keenan said in a press release.

“Ideally, I would have rode off into the sunset with a championship, but fairy tale endings rarely happen which is a little unfortunate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NLL announced on June 4 that the league would be focusing its attention on next season following the cancellation of the partially completed 2019-20 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keenan will continue as Saskatchewan’s general manager and has turned over the reins to Jeff McComb, which will be his first head coaching position in the league.

McComb has been with the Rush for eight seasons and most recently as the assistant coach for offence.

1:47 Saskatchewan Rush trade Ben McIntosh to Philadelphia Wings in blockbuster deal Saskatchewan Rush trade Ben McIntosh to Philadelphia Wings in blockbuster deal