Saskatchewan Rush re-sign pending free agents Kyle Rubisch, Chris Corbeil

Kyle Rubisch and Chris Corbeil, two key members of the Saskatchewan Rush’s defence, will each be back for a 10th season with the team.

Rubisch agreed to a new one-year deal with the team on Thursday for the 2020-21 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

“I’m happy to be back for another season and looking forward to getting back to Saskatchewan and playing in front of the best fans in the league,” Rubisch said in a statement.

Rubisch has made his mark in the league since being selected second overall by the Boston Blazers in the 2010 NLL entry draft.

He was named rookie of the year in 2011 and then joined the Rush the following season in the NLL dispersal draft after the Blazers suspended operations.

Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan said Rubisch has become the “best D-man in the history of the NLL” since then.

In 2014, he set a NLL single-season record with 61 caused turnovers and is the all-time leader in caused turnovers with 362.

Rubisch has been a member of the Rush’s three NLL titles, was named the NLL’s defensive player of the year four times and is a five-time, first-team all-pro.

“Kyle once again has shown his commitment to the Rush, his teammates, and our great fans by signing for another season despite the opportunity to become a free agent,” Keenan said.

“It is great to have him back for another run at a championship.”

It’s one of several moves the Rush have made ahead with free agency looming on Aug. 1.

Corbeil, the Rush’s captain, also signed a one-year deal. The 32-year-old is entering his 12th season in the NLL and 10th with the Rush.

“He’s captained three championship teams and led us on playoff runs every season,” Keenan said.

“I look forward to having Chris back leading on the floor and in the locker room.”

Corbeil earned second-team, all-pro honours in 2014 and 2016 and was a finalist for defensive player of the year three times.

“I’m very excited to come back to a team returning the majority of our players from last season,” Corbeil said.

“We have some unfinished business to take care of next season.”

The team applied the franchise tag to 10-year pro Ryan Dilks, meaning he will earn a salary 25 per cent higher than the league maximum next season.

There are still five players on the Rush’s active roster whose deals are set to expire: defenders Travis Cornwall, Holden Garlent and Justin Robinson, and forwards Connor Robinson and Austin Murphy.

— With files from Ryan Flaherty