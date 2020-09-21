Menu

Global National
September 21 2020 8:58pm
02:16

RCMP raid Quebec condo in ricin letter investigation

The RCMP have raided a condo in Longueuil, Quebec in connection with the investigation into a poison-laced letter mailed to U.S. President Donald Trump. Abigail Bimman reports.

