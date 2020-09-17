Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 17 2020 9:03pm
02:19

BC NDP unveils pandemic economic recovery plan

The NDP government has unveiled its pandemic economic recovery program. But is it also the NDP’S platform for a fall election? Richard Zussman reports.

