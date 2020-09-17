B.C. Premier John Horgan to outline COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will unveil its much-anticipated COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan on Thursday afternoon.

The province has committed $1.5 billion to economic recovery as part of the province’s initial $5-billion COVID-19 relief fund. The province has also paired up with the federal government to provide an additional $1 billion in economic support for transit and for municipalities.

A coalition representing B.C.’s hard-hit tourism industry has presented the provincial government with a recovery stimulus proposal that would see the government put forward $680 million from its $1.5-billion recovery package towards the sector.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has called on the province to speed up the Massey Tunnel replacement, support child-care spaces, and create a new small business grant program.

Statistics Canada more than 8,000 businesses have been lost in Metro Vancouver since February. The Greater Vancouver region has lost 149,100 jobs since February, representing more than 10 per cent of the workforce. The unemployment rate has climbed to 11.6 per cent from 4.6 per cent before the pandemic.

The recovery plan is being seen as the BC NDP’s potential election platform if Horgan decides to call an early election this fall.

NDP organizers have circled October 24 and November 7 as potential dates for a fall election.

University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford says calling an election amid a global pandemic is fraught with risk.

“I think it would be risky to call an election this fall for various reasons,” he said. “There is no apparent need for an election. At least I think that is what most people think and he risks a voter backlash.”

The news conference at 1:30 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.