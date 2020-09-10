Menu

September 10 2020 2:57pm
Ontario government to provide almost $15M to expand access to mental health, addiction services

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that his government will give $14.75 million to expand access to mental health and addiction services across the province. At a press conference in Sudbury, Ford said the money will go toward safely resuming in-person counselling services, virtual services and providing care in congregate settings, as well as to specialized services for Indigenous communities.

