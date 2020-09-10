Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 10 2020 11:16am
05:36

Trump admitted to playing down coronavirus threat, new book reveals

Washington Bureau Chief Jackson Proskow talks about a new book revealing President Donald Trump’s awareness of COVID-19’s severity and his failure to efficiently help Americans.

