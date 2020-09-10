Global News Morning Toronto September 10 2020 10:59am 05:08 PM Justin Trudeau says he has ‘no interest’ in fall election Chief political correspondent David Akin gives details regarding Justin Trudeau’s comments that he is uninterested in a general election in Canada this fall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326397/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326397/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?