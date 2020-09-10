Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 10 2020 10:59am
05:08

PM Justin Trudeau says he has ‘no interest’ in fall election

Chief political correspondent David Akin gives details regarding Justin Trudeau’s comments that he is uninterested in a general election in Canada this fall.

