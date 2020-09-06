Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 6 2020 5:30pm
01:58

Limo companies in Edmonton say they can’t pay city fees

Edmonton limousine companies say while COVID-19 has devastated the industry, a situation with fees involving the City of Edmonton is making their problems worse. Fletcher Kent reports.

