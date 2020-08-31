News August 31 2020 8:23pm 01:14 Salmon Arm pharmacist agrees to pay $25,000 fine A Salmon Arm pharmacist is facing discipline from his professional college. He’s accused of buying medication allegedly stolen from a local hospital. B.C. pharmacist fined $25K for purchasing, re-selling alleged stolen medication <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7309012/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7309012/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?