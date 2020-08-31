B.C. pharmacist fined $25K for purchasing, re-selling alleged stolen medication

Send this page to someone via email

A pharmacist in Salmon Arm, B.C., has agreed to a one-year suspension and a $25,000 fine after an investigation determined his involvement in a drug sales scheme.

According to a complaint outcome posted online, a committee with the College of Pharmacists of BC found that Laurent Pierre Roy purchased prescription medications from a hospital employee using cash.

“Evidence in the form of communication suggested the registrant was aware of the diverted nature of the supplies he purchased, and that some of the cash he paid for the supplies to the hospital employee were diverted away from hospital accounts,” the written decision states.

The misconduct occurred between 2011 and 2018, and “his actions were a serious contravention of standards in the code of ethics and compromised the public’s trust.”

Roy may have benefited financially by purchasing hospital supplies and medications and reselling them from his pharmacy, the college said.

His registration was suspended for a year as of Aug. 24.

He was also ordered to not be employed as a pharmacy manager, director or officer of a pharmacy and to not supervise students or graduates for a period of three years, starting Aug. 25.

He must also complete an ethics course for health-care professionals.

Interior Health lawsuit

The Interior Health Authority, which owns and operates Shuswap Lake General Hospital, has filed a notice of civil claim against Roy and the former hospital employee, Ian Petterson.

Petterson had been “wrongfully manipulating pharmacy transactions for medication sales to Remedy’s with the intention to misappropriate” since at least December 2004, according to the claim. Roy is listed in the lawsuit as the owner of Remedy’s RX in Salmon Arm.

The document alleges that Petterson removed medication from the pharmacy inventory without invoicing it and sold it to Remedy’s for cash, which he kept.

Interior Health also accused him of manipulating transactions in the record system to disguise the fact that he was selling medications and keeping the proceeds of the sales.

The lawsuit alleges that Roy “conspired” with Petterson to “design and implement” the scheme, and communicated with him to order medication, purchase supplies at below-market prices, and manipulate the inventory system to conceal “incoming and undocumented” medication.

According to the notice of civil claim, suspicion first arose after Roy’s employee spotted a bag of cash labeled “SLGH $500” in September 2018.

Another employee notified the health authority, and it commenced the internal investigation that resulted in Petterson’s termination.

On top of general and special damages, Interior Health also wants all money ill-obtained to be held in trust and for “equitable remedy of tracing.”

Petterson and Roy have not filed statements of defence and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Roy said “I can’t speak to that,” referring to the allegations, when a reporter reached him by phone.