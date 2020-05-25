Menu

Crime

Okanagan pharmacist accused of dispensing opioids without prescription

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 2:34 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 2:44 pm
In a Facebook post from 2016, Prescription Health Studio welcomed Dayton Sobool, touting his more than 20 years of experience.
In a Facebook post from 2016, Prescription Health Studio welcomed Dayton Sobool, touting his more than 20 years of experience. Prescription Health Studio\Facebook

An Okanagan pharmacist is under investigation for allegedly dispensing narcotics without a valid prescription.

According to a citation posted on the BC College of Pharmacists website, Dayton Cliff Sobool is scheduled to appear on May 27 before a disciplinary committee in Vancouver to set dates for a formal hearing.

Sobool worked as a temporary pharmacist at Prescription Health Studio in Kelowna from August 2016 to March 2017, the citation said.

READ MORE: B.C. College of Pharmacists issues order against Penticton pharmacy

Two weeks after his departure, the pharmacy’s owner lodged a complaint, alleging Sobool had been “diverting medication” and was missing documentation on 11 prescriptions.

The college alleged its investigation revealed that Sobool dispensed opioids, such as hydromorphone and oxycodone, on seven occasions without obtaining a valid written prescription.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also alleged to have dispensed Ativan and Apo-Diazepam, which treat anxiety disorders and trouble sleeping, without a prescription on three occasions.

READ MORE: Penticton pharmacist denies involvement in teen overdose death

Sobool faced similar allegations in 2011 after he managed the Paragon Mission Centre Pharmacy in Kelowna from July 2007 to November 2010.

That complaint pointed to concerns about “narcotic inventory management, prescription documentation and dispensing,” according to the citation.

The college’s investigation determined that he had dispensed medications without physician authorization and proper documentation, dispensed narcotics without proper prescriptions, failed to maintain accurate PharmaNet records, and sent unprofessional emails and text messages.

READ MORE: B.C. man hospitalized after pharmacy accidentally gives him powerful opioid

The 2011 matter was resolved after Sobool agreed to take additional training, submit to at least two random, unannounced inspections, and provide additional records for a year.

He currently works at Summerland Guardian Pharmacy. He has not returned repeated requests for comment.

College Of Pharmacists Of BC Dayton Sobool Kelowna pharmacist Okanagan pharmacist Paragon Pharmacy Prescription Health Studio
