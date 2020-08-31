Menu

Canada
August 31 2020 6:35pm
01:28

Alberta health order about benefits and harms related to masking and students: Hinshaw

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health explains the reasoning behind a recent decision affecting students and masking in schools.

