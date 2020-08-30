Menu

Bear
August 30 2020 10:10pm
02:00

Bear is caught on camera taking a swipe at a jogger on a Coquitlam Crunch trail

Conservation officers are now trying to trap the bear. As Julia Foy reports, the encounter has wildflife experts very concerned.

