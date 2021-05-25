Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 25 2021 10:15am
04:02

Staying Safe on Backcountry Trails

A North Vancouver trail was shut down Friday after a bear attacked a hiker on a popular trail. Vanessa Isnardy with Wild-Safe-BC joins Sonia Sunger with some tips of how to stay safe on backcountry trails.

