Global News Morning BC May 25 2021 10:15am 04:02 Staying Safe on Backcountry Trails A North Vancouver trail was shut down Friday after a bear attacked a hiker on a popular trail. Vanessa Isnardy with Wild-Safe-BC joins Sonia Sunger with some tips of how to stay safe on backcountry trails. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890840/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890840/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?