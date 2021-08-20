Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 20 2021 9:02pm
00:42

Conservation Officer Service issues warning of possible fatal mauling

The conservation officer service is warning the public to take precautions in the Pitt Meadows area after a woman’s body was found, and officials investigate the possibility of an animal attack.

