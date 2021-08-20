Menu

Environment

Woman found dead in Pitt Meadows field may have been victim of an animal attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 8:20 pm
The woman's body was found in a blueberry field in Pitt Meadows. View image in full screen
A woman whose body was found in a blueberry field in Pitt Meadows earlier this week may have been the victim of an animal attack.

The Conservation Officer Service said Friday that the public should take care in the area of Old Dewdney Trunk Road, near McKechnie Road, as they are working with RCMP to determine if an animal, such as a black bear, may have been involved.

Specialists from the Predator Attack Team remained at the site on Friday as the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows Sunday' Woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows Sunday
Woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows Sunday

Read more: Investigators called in after woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows field

The Conservation Service said the public should report any sightings, encounters or aggressive behaviour of black bears in the area to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Tips on what to do if you encounter a bear, as provided by the provincial government.

Body Found tagPitt Meadows tagConservation Officer Service tagAnimal attack tagbody found pitt meadows tagpitt meadows body tagAnimal attack Pitt Meadows tag

