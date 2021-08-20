Woman found dead in Pitt Meadows field may have been victim of an animal attack

Send this page to someone via email

A woman whose body was found in a blueberry field in Pitt Meadows earlier this week may have been the victim of an animal attack.

The Conservation Officer Service said Friday that the public should take care in the area of Old Dewdney Trunk Road, near McKechnie Road, as they are working with RCMP to determine if an animal, such as a black bear, may have been involved.

Specialists from the Predator Attack Team remained at the site on Friday as the investigation continues.

The Conservation Service said the public should report any sightings, encounters or aggressive behaviour of black bears in the area to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

