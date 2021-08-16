Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigators called in after woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows field

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows Sunday' Woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows Sunday
WATCH: Police are investigating after the body of a woman has been discovered in a Pitt Meadows field just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Homicide investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body in the 20000-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows Sunday.

The woman’s body was found in a field around 12:40 p.m.

As the cause of death was not immediately apparent, IHIT was called in to investigate.

Read more: Suspect targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C. sends man to hospital

Ridge Meadows RCMP said at this time it does not appear that the woman’s death is related to any Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Trending Stories

“We want to emphasize that the cause and manner of death will be determined once an autopsy has been conducted,” says Cpl. Tim Pierotti with IHIT said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also working with the Conservation Officer Service of British Columbia as it appears that the body may have been disturbed by an animal.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Conservation Officer Service has issued a warning for anyone walking or picking berries in the area.

Click to play video: 'Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video' Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video
Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video – Mar 11, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagPitt Meadows tagRidge Meadows RCMP tagHomicide Team tagWoman's body found tagbody found pitt meadows tagPitt Meadows body found tagwomans body found pitt meadows tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers