Investigators called in after woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows field

Homicide investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body in the 20000-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows Sunday.

The woman’s body was found in a field around 12:40 p.m.

As the cause of death was not immediately apparent, IHIT was called in to investigate.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said at this time it does not appear that the woman’s death is related to any Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We want to emphasize that the cause and manner of death will be determined once an autopsy has been conducted,” says Cpl. Tim Pierotti with IHIT said in a release.

Investigators are also working with the Conservation Officer Service of British Columbia as it appears that the body may have been disturbed by an animal.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Conservation Officer Service has issued a warning for anyone walking or picking berries in the area.

