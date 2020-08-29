Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Assault
August 29 2020 12:50pm
01:48

Victims of Raymond assaults share emotional court statements

The victims of a 52-year-old Raymond man charged with sexual assaults dating back to the 80s and 90s shared emotional statements at his sentencing hearing on Friday. Emily Olsen reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home