Alberta
August 12 2021 8:23pm
04:44

RAW: Alberta man accusing Manitoba Mountie of excessive force

An Alberta man on trial for assault in Winnipeg said he feared he was going to die as RCMP officers knelt on his neck while arresting him. And a warning, some viewers may find the footage disturbing.

