Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Edmonton
August 29 2020 1:52am
01:51

Weather forecasting disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Few planes have been flying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what many people may not realize is how much air traffic plays an important role in forecasting. Phil Darlington explains.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home