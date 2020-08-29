Global News at 11 Edmonton August 29 2020 1:52am 01:51 Weather forecasting disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic Few planes have been flying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what many people may not realize is how much air traffic plays an important role in forecasting. Phil Darlington explains. Weather forecasting disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305410/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305410/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?