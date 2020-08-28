Menu

City of Winnipeg
August 28 2020 7:04pm
01:27

Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit

The City of Winnipeg is set to make masks or face coverings mandatory in all city-operated facilities and on city vehicles, including Winnipeg Transit. Global’s Malika Karim reports.

