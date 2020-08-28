City of Winnipeg August 28 2020 7:04pm 01:27 Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit The City of Winnipeg is set to make masks or face coverings mandatory in all city-operated facilities and on city vehicles, including Winnipeg Transit. Global’s Malika Karim reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7304929/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7304929/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?