Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 26 2020 6:11pm
03:08

Nathan Phillips Square Farmers’ Market celebrates 30 years

This summer the Nathan Phillips Square Farmers’ Market is celebrating 30 years of farm fresh goods despite the challenges of COVID-19. Susan Hay has the story.

