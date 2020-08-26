Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
August 26 2020 5:07pm
02:18

Toronto police chief looking at possible alternate options for response following Regis Korchinski-Paquet tragedy

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer on Wednesday said his officers were looking at options for working with the City of Toronto and engaging mental health professionals to work with them on alternate responses to different situations, having less police involvement on certain occasions. This comes after a report was released Wednesday by Ontario’s police watchdog which concluded there are no grounds to charge officers who were in Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s home at the time of her death. The 29-year-old Toronto woman fell to her death in May after police were called to her apartment.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home