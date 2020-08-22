Global News Hour at 6 BC August 22 2020 9:39pm 02:03 Penticton residents get reassuring news about Christie Mountain wildfire Firefighters don’t believe homes are threatened by the fire burning outside of the City. But as Aaron McArthur reports, there are still concerns about the firefight. Christie Mountain wildfire: Blaze grew an estimated 35 hectares, says BC Wildfire Service <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7293456/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7293456/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?