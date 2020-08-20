Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 20 2020 9:15pm 02:31 Mystery uncovered in Stony Plain after construction crew finds tunnel from 1918 A rare discovery has been made in the town of Stony Plain. Morgan Black shares how a mysterious tunnel is helping piece together the past. Decades-old mystery tunnel uncovered by construction crew in Stony Plain <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7290089/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7290089/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?