Global News at 10 Regina August 20 2020 8:30pm 01:22 Vote by mail one option to cast ballot: Elections Saskatchewan Voting by mail will be one of the options Saskatchewan voters will have in the 2020 provincial election. Vote by mail one option to cast ballot: Elections Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7289989/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7289989/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?