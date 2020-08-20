Global News at 10 Regina August 20 2020 6:40pm 01:29 Donations pour in after Pense, Sask., falls short in Kraft Hockeyville contest Donations keep pouring in for Pense, Sask. after the town of about 500 people came up short in the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 contest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7289692/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7289692/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?