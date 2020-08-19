Consumer August 19 2020 7:35am 05:59 Rug Hooking Resurgence World renowned rug hooking artist, Deanne Fitzpatrick, explains why the age-old art of rug hooking is making a resurgence. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?