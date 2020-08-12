Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 12 2020 7:49pm 02:06 Summer real estate booming in Edmonton after slow spring due to COVID-19 After a slow spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, home sales in the Edmonton area have increased significantly over the summer. Sarah Ryan has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7270767/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7270767/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?