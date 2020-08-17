Menu

Canada

Home sales rebound, hit record high for July despite COVID-19: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2020 9:41 am
Summer real estate booming in Edmonton after slow spring due to COVID-19
WATCH: Summer real estate booming in Edmonton after slow spring due to COVID-19

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in July hit a record high as they continued their rebound from the lows of earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic froze the market.

CREA says the 62,355 sales in July 2020 marked the highest monthly sales figure on record, with data going back more than 40 years.

Read more: Edmonton-area real estate market hot despite COVID-19 pandemic

Sales in July were up 30.5 per cent compared with the same month a year ago.

Trending Stories

On a month-over-month basis, sales were up 26 per cent.

What houses are millennials in the market for?
What houses are millennials in the market for?

The jump in sales came as the number of newly listed homes climbed by 7.6 per cent in July compared with June.

Story continues below advertisement

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500, up 14.3 per cent from the same month last year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
