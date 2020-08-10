BC Travel August 10 2020 3:23pm 01:00 Yukon man bhangra dances across Vancouver Island in popular social media videos Social media star Gurdeep Pandher is showcasing B.C. tourist spots like Long Beach in Tofino and the B.C. legislature in Victoria in his popular bhangra dancing videos. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7263796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7263796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?