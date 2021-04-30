Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 30 2021 6:51pm
01:42

Calgary woman demanding refund for cancelled room in B.C.

A Calgary woman is disappointed after being told she won’t be getting a full refund on the short-term rental she had booked in B.C. but cancelled because of the new travel restrictions.

Advertisement

Video Home