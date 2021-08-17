Menu

August 17 2021 10:32pm
02:01

Buyer found for Lady Rose ferry service

Just weeks before the “Lady Rose” ferry service was going to go out of business, a new owner has stepped up to keep it on operation on Vancouver Island’s outer coast. Kylie Stanton reports.

