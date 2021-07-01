Global News Hour at 6 BC July 1 2021 10:16pm 01:58 July 1st in B.C. is also start of Step 3 of COVID-19 restart plan Global’s Paul Johnson reports on how, and if, the lives of British Columbians have changed now that we’re in step three of pandemic reopening. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?