Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 24 2021 9:13pm
02:55

B.C. circuit breaker restrictions to end at midnight Monday

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the province’s reopening announcement and how the easing of restrictions is directly tied to rising vaccination and falling infection numbers.

