Global News Hour at 6 BC May 24 2021 9:13pm 02:55 B.C. circuit breaker restrictions to end at midnight Monday Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the province’s reopening announcement and how the easing of restrictions is directly tied to rising vaccination and falling infection numbers. British Columbia set to roll out COVID-19 re-opening plan on Tuesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889942/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889942/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?