News August 6 2020 7:56pm 01:20 Police say Revelstoke home hit by Molotov cocktails Two Revelstoke-area men in their thirties are now in custody after a brazen early morning arson where they allegedly through Molotov cocktails at a home. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7256491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7256491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?