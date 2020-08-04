Global News Hour at 6 BC August 4 2020 9:47pm 01:57 Mounting concern about wider impact of China’s new security law There is growing worry for people living outside of China and Hong Kong about the new national security law that criminalizes dissent and criticism of the Chinese regime. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7251253/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7251253/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?