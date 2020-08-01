Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 1 2020 9:05pm 01:49 Mixed reaction to Edmonton’s mandatory mask bylaw on Day 1 Edmonton’s mandatory face mask bylaw took effect Saturday. The bylaw is meant to help lower the spread of COVID-19 and it’s a change many are adjusting to. Chris Chacon reports. Mixed reaction to Edmonton’s mandatory mask bylaw on Day 1 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7245188/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7245188/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?