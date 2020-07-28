Covid19 July 28 2020 12:30pm 02:06 Maple Leafs and Canadiens face off to start NHL’s exhibition season The NHL is back as the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Montreal Canadiens for an exhibition game in Toronto tonight. Tom Hayes was at Scotiabank Arena with the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7225645/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7225645/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?