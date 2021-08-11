Menu

Canada
August 11 2021 8:50pm
02:00

Focusing on Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine hesitant

Health experts now say a fourth wave is inevitable — driven mainly by the unvaccinated. And while the data reveals vaccine hesitancy is falling, as Global News Health Reporter, Jamie Maurachers explains, it’s a population we shouldn’t ignore.

