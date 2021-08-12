COVID-19: Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph hits 75% fully vaccinated milestone

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it has surpassed the milestone of having 75 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 203,212 residents over the age of 12 have received two doses of the vaccine.

About 222,500 residents, or 82.5 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose, with that figure showing little movement since June.

More than 1,400 doses were administered in the region on Wednesday, with about 1,100 being second doses and 300 being first doses.

About 81 per cent of Guelph residents over 12 are considered fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent vaccinated with one dose.

In Wellington County, nearly 70 per cent are fully vaccinated and 75.5 have had one dose of vaccine.

More than 421,000 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 64 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 68 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday and no new cases in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 17, while the county is dealing with six. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph to date.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

