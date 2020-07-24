Health July 24 2020 8:08pm 02:06 Video helps B.C. kids understand COVID-19 tests B.C. Children’s Hospital has released a video that aims to show kids what to expect if they need a COVID-19 test to help reduce fear and anxiety. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7216688/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7216688/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?