Global News Morning Weekend BC July 18 2020 2:06pm 02:50 Open House: COVID-19 home showings With the return of open houses, the Real Estate Council of B.C. is proving support to real estate professionals as well as buyers and sellers. Kaitlyn Herbst has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7190551/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7190551/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?