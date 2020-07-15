Coronavirus: John Tory addresses the use of fake exemption cards to avoid wearing masks
Toronto Mayor John Tory on Wednesday addressed the use of fake exemption cards to avoid wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he hopes “people would be wary of purchasing one,” and “be very careful about who they’re coming from.” Chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa also called the “fraudulent activity” disappointing, and provided advice for individuals who are exempted from wearing masks under the bylaw.