Global News Morning Montreal July 10 2020 7:32am 05:09 Nikki Yanofsky releases a new album Montreal musician Nikki Yanofsky has unveiled her new album, “Turn Down The Sound”, which comes out today. She joins Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161463/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161463/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?